|19/10/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Konyaspor
|0 : 1
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Half Time
|Venue: Torku Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,276.
Referee : Craig Pawson (ENG).
Assistant referees : Lee Betts (ENG) & Ian Hussin (ENG).
Fourth official : Edward Smart (ENG).
MATCH SUMMARY : Salzburg have lost both of their previous games in Turkey. Konyaspor secured their 1st European win at the 8th attempt won matchday 2. Salzburg are unbeaten in 6 UEFA Europa League matches (W4 D2).