Livescore Match Center
17/11/19
20:00
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Kosovo
0 : 4
England
Finished
0 - 1
Harry Winks
32'
48'
Benjamin Kololli
0 - 2
Harry Kane
79'
0 - 3
Marcus Rashford
83'
0 - 4
Mason Mount
90'+1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
0
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
2
4
Counter Attacks
0
31
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
4
3
Goal Attempts
14
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
14
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
