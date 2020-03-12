Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Lask Linz
0 : 2
Manchester United
2nd Half
- 79:51
0 - 1
Odion Ighalo
28'
33'
Gernot Trauner
39'
Joao Klauss
Luke Shaw
47'
0 - 2
Daniel James
58'
59'
Christian Ramsebner
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
4
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
13
15
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
2
13
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
10
0
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
24
0
Medical Treatment
4
3
Yellow Cards
1
