Livescore Match Center
04/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Lazio
0 : 3
AC Milan
2nd Half
- 73:57
0 - 1
Hakan Calhanoglu
23'
0 - 2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (pen)
34'
0 - 3
Ante Rebic
59'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
19
Cross Attacks
12
7
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
3
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
2
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
5
5
Substitutions
4
10
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
