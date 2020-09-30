Livescore Match Center
30/09/20
21:50
Italy:
Serie A
Lazio
0 : 3
Atalanta
Half Time
0 - 1
Robin Gosens
10'
12'
Adam Marusic
Berat Djimsiti
17'
Remo Freuler
26'
26'
Luis Alberto
0 - 2
Hans Hateboer
32'
40'
Lucas Leiva
0 - 3
Alejandro Gomez
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
2
14
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
3
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
2
