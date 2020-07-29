Livescore Match Center
Italy:
Serie A
Lazio
1 : 0
Brescia
2nd Half
- 55:10
17'
Joaquin Correa
1 - 0
42'
Manuel Lazzari
Andrea Papetti
51'
Sandro Tonali
54'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
6
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
13
8
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
