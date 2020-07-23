Livescore Match Center
23/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Lazio
1 : 1
Cagliari
2nd Half
- 57:41
45'
Jony
0 - 1
Giovanni Simeone
45'
47'
Sergej Milinkovic-savic
1 - 1
50'
Manuel Lazzari
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
30
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
7
3
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
0
