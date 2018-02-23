|22/02/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|* Lazio
|5 : 1
|FCSB
|Finished
|First leg (0-1), agg. (5-2).
Venue: Stadio Olimpico.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 70,634.
Referee : Slavko Vincic (SVN).
Assistant referees : Tomaz Klancnik (SVN) & Andraz Kovacic (SVN).
Fourth official : Grega Kordez (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : FCSB held on for 1-0 1st leg win in Bucharest. FCSB have never scored on Italian soil. Suspended for the match: Luis Felipe (Lazio), Pintilii (FCSB).
Round of 16 draw takes place on 23/02/2018.