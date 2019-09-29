Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Lazio
2 : 0
Genoa
2nd Half
- 45:00
7'
Sergej Milinkovic-savic
1 - 0
Jawad El Yamiq
29'
40'
Stefan Daniel Radu
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
5
7
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
2
8
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019