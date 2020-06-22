Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Lecce
1 : 4
AC Milan
Finished
0 - 1
Samuel Castillejo
26'
49'
Fabio Lucioni
54'
Marco Mancosu (pen)
1 - 1
1 - 2
Giacomo Bonaventura
55'
1 - 3
Ante Rebic
57'
Matteo Gabbia
64'
1 - 4
Rafael Leao
72'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
20
7
Fouls
14
15
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
4
6
Goal Attempts
8
3
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
7
Goalkeeper Saves
0
6
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
11
3
Substitutions
5
5
Throwins
15
5
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
