Livescore Match Center
22/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Lecce
3 : 1
Brescia
Finished
17'
Nehuen Paz
Stefano Sabelli
21'
22'
Gianluca Lapadula
1 - 0
32'
Gianluca Lapadula
2 - 0
2 - 1
Daniele Dessena
63'
70'
Riccardo Saponara
3 - 1
79'
Zan Majer
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
5
5
Corner Kicks
10
2
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
25
10
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
7
3
Shots off Goal
7
10
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
5
16
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement