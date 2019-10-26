Livescore Match Center
26/10/19
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Lecce
0 : 0
Juventus
1st Half
- 19:10
13'
Marco Calderoni
18'
Luca Rossettini
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
0
2
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
2
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
