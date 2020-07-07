Livescore Match Center
07/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Lecce
0 : 1
Lazio
1st Half
- 20:17
0 - 1
Felipe Caicedo
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
