23/11/19
15:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Leganes
1 : 0
Barcelona
1st Half
- 14:39
12'
Youssef En-nesyri
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
17%
Ball Possession
83%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
