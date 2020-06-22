Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Leganes
0 : 0
Granada CF
2nd Half
- 67:15
13'
Unai Bustinza
Antonin Cortes
23'
36'
Jonathan Cristian Silva
Darwin Machis
45'
50'
Kevin Rodrigues
Carlos Neva
64'
65'
Miguel Angel Guerrero (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
13
8
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
2
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
4
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
3
