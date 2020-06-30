Livescore Match Center
30/06/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Leganes
0 : 2
Sevilla
1st Half
- 45:00+
17'
Ibrahim Amadou
0 - 1
Oliver Torres
23'
0 - 2
Oliver Torres
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
3
5
Cross Attacks
8
11
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
2
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
