Livescore Match Center
20/09/20
21:00
England:
Premier League
Leicester
1 : 1
Burnley
Half Time
Jay Rodriguez
8'
0 - 1
Chris Wood
10'
20'
Harvey Barnes
1 - 1
25'
Nampalys Mendy
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
22
Cross Attacks
4
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
