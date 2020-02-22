Livescore Match Center
22/02/20
19:30
England:
Premier League
Leicester
0 : 1
Manchester City
2nd Half
- 84:25
Sergio Aguero (Missed Penalty)
62'
0 - 1
Gabriel Jesus
80'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
22
12
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
6
1
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
