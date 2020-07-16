Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Leicester
1 : 0
Sheffield Utd
2nd Half
- 58:17
29'
Ayoze Perez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
6
10
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
4
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
