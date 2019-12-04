Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
22:30
England:
Premier League
Leicester
2 : 0
Watford
Finished
38'
Jamie Vardy
41'
Caglar Soyuncu
Gerard Deulofeu
46'
56'
Jamie Vardy (pen)
1 - 0
63'
Wilfred Ndidi
Adam Masina
90'
90'+5
James Maddison
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
21
Cross Attacks
24
13
Fouls
16
17
Free Kicks
16
2
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
6
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
26
0
Medical Treatment
6
3
Yellow Cards
2
