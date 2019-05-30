30/05/19
21:45
France:
Relegation Playoff
Lens
0 : 0
Dijon
Half Time
Florent Balmont
5'
Wesley Lautoa
10'
Senou Coulibaly
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
7
7
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
3
