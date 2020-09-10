Livescore Match Center
10/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lens
1 : 0
Paris Saint Germain
Finished
Pablo Sarabia
38'
44'
Cheick Oumar Doucoure
57'
Ignatius Ganago
1 - 0
70'
Florian Sotoca
Juan Bernat
78'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
24
21
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
24
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
3
27%
Ball Possession
73%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
1
5
Substitutions
4
10
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
