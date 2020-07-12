Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
18:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
0 : 1
Athletic Club
1st Half
- 08:29
0 - 1
Raul Garcia
4'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
