23/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
0 : 1
Atletico Madrid
2nd Half
- 56:15
0 - 1
Bruno Gonzalez (Own Goal)
15'
27'
Coke
50'
Nikola Vukcevic
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
10
8
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
3
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
