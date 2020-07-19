Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
1 : 0
Getafe
Finished
Angel Rodriguez
13'
29'
Tono
29'
Tono
51'
Nemanja Radoja
Jaime Mata (Missed Penalty)
71'
David Timor Copovi
87'
Damian Suarez
90'
Mathias Olivera
90'
90'+9
Coke
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
5
6
Corner Kicks
8
3
Counter Attacks
0
22
Cross Attacks
22
9
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
11
4
Offsides
3
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
9
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
4
5
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
27
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
4
