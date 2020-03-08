Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
17:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
1 : 1
Granada CF
2nd Half
- 62:10
11'
Roger
1 - 0
45'
Jose Luis Morales
Antonio Puertas
49'
1 - 1
Darwin Machis
60'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
18
14
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
20
7
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement