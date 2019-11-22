Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
2 : 1
Mallorca
Finished
52'
Roger
1 - 0
Ante Budimir
56'
60'
Jose Campana
1 - 1
Daniel Rodriguez
65'
73'
Ruben Rochina
2 - 1
86'
Jose Campana
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
22
Cross Attacks
20
12
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
11
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
1
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
6
6
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
20
7
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
