28/06/20
15:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
2 : 0
Real Betis
Half Time
21'
Borja Mayoral
1 - 0
35'
Enis Bardhi
2 - 0
Zouhair Feddal
40'
Antonio Barragan
45'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
