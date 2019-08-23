23/08/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Levante
2 : 1
Villarreal
Finished
0 - 1
Gerard Moreno
3'
66'
Jose Luis Morales
1 - 1
Andres Fernandez
67'
68'
Roger (pen)
2 - 1
Raul Albiol
70'
73'
Roger (pen)
3 - 1
80'
Nikola Vukcevic
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
20
Cross Attacks
12
5
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
13
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
2
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
8
Shots off Goal
14
4
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
