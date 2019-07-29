29/07/19
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Levski Sofia
2 : 1
Botev Plovdiv
2nd Half
- 51:51
10'
Davide Mariani
1 - 0
1 - 1
Ebert
45'
51'
Davide Mariani
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
10
2
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
6
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
