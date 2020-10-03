Livescore Match Center
03/10/20
20:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Levski Sofia
0 : 0
Botev Vratsa
Finished
53'
Thomas Dasquet
Alassane N'diaye
64'
70'
Andrian Kraev
Vasil Dobrev
70'
Hristo Zlatinski
76'
Daniel Gadzhev
79'
Krasimir Kostov
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
36
Cross Attacks
12
24
Fouls
23
24
Free Kicks
25
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
12
1
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
5
20
Throwins
17
2
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
5
