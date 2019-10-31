Livescore Match Center
31/10/19
19:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Levski Sofia
2 : 0
Dunav Ruse
2nd Half
- 73:53
15'
Blagoy Makendzhiev (Own Goal)
1 - 0
23'
Holmar Oern Eyjolfsson
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
12
3
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
