12/07/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Championship Playoff
Levski Sofia
1 : 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1st Half
- 15:11
5'
Nasiru Mohammed
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
