01/03/20
14:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Levski Sofia
1 : 1
Slavia Sofia
2nd Half
- 47:18
0 - 1
Ivaylo Dimitrov
7'
Petar Patev
15'
27'
Nigel Robertha
1 - 1
Galin Ivanov
38'
48'
Martin Raynov
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
3
19
Cross Attacks
5
10
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
7
2
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
