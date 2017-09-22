22/09/17
20:45
France: Ligue 1
Lille OSC
0 : 4
Monaco
Finished
Venue: Stade Pierre Mauroy. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 50,186. Distance: 1,092km. Sidelined Players: MONACO - SIDIBE DJIBRIL (Injured).
0 - 1
Jovetic Stevan
24'
0 - 2
Ghezzal Rachid
30'
46'
Faraj Imad
Araujo Luiz
0 - 3
Falcao Radamel
48'
57'
Bahlouli Fares
Ghazi Anwar
Ghezzal Rachid
60'
Diakhaby Adama
Jovetic Stevan 66'
69'
Ponce Ezequiel
Benzia Yassine
Jemerson Nascimento
70'
0 - 4
Falcao Radamel (pen)
73'
Lemar Thomas
Ghezzal Rachid 79'
Carrillo Guido
Falcao Radamel 85'
88'
Ponce Ezequiel
