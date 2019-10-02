Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group H
Lille
1 : 1
Chelsea
1st Half
- 40:50
0 - 1
Tammy Abraham
22'
33'
Victor Osimhen
1 - 1
Reece James
35'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
4
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
7
6
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
13
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
