13/09/20
14:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lille
1 : 0
Metz
2nd Half
- 90:00+
Habib Maiga
20'
31'
Jeremy Pied
Dylan Bronn
36'
Vincent Pajot
43'
57'
Domagoj Bradaric
Fabien Centonze
75'
84'
Mehmet Zeki Celik
88'
Luiz Araujo
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
3
24
Cross Attacks
16
11
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
1
4
Substitutions
1
20
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
4
3
Yellow Cards
4
