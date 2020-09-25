Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lille
2 : 0
Nantes
Finished
43'
Nicolas Pallois (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Dennis Appiah
85'
87'
Burak Yilmaz (pen)
2 - 0
Andrei Girotto
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
22
16
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
18
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
8
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
8
5
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
24
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
