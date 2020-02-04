Livescore Match Center
04/02/20
20:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lille
1 : 0
Rennes
2nd Half
- 48:39
4'
Loic Remy
1 - 0
44'
Jonathan Ikone
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
0
4
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
