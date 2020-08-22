Livescore Match Center
22/08/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lille
1 : 0
Rennes
Half Time
Sacha Boey
35'
40'
Jonathan Bamba
1 - 0
43'
Reinildo
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
1
Red Cards
1
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
7
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
