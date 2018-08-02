|02/08/18
|19:30
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Second Qualifying Round
|Lillestrom
|0 : 1
|Lask Linz
|1st Half - 41:54
|First leg (0-4).
Venue: Arasen, Lillestrom.
Referee : Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson (ISL).
Assistant referees : Gylfi Mar Sigurdsson (ISL) & Bryngeir Valdimarsson (ISL).
Fourth official : Ivar Orri Kristjansson (ISL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Lillestrøm reached UEFA Cup 2nd round in 2000/01. LASK finished 4th in Austrian Bundesliga last season. Tie winners to meet B36 Torshavn/Besktas in 3rd qualifying round.