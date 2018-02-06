06/02/18
21:45
England: Football League Trophy - Semi Finals
*Lincoln
1 : 1
(4 - 2)
Chelsea (U21)
Finished After Penalty Shoot Out
Knock out.
Venue: Sincil Bank.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 10,120.
Distance: 237km.
72'
Waterfall Luke
1 - 0
1 - 1
Redan Daishawn
78'
Penalties Shoot Out: [4 - 2]
1 - 2
Hazard Kylian (pen)
1.
2.
Whitehouse Elliot (pen)
2 - 2
3.
Palmer Ollie (pen)
3 - 2
4.
Green Matt (pen)
4 - 2
4 - 3
St Clair Harvey (pen)
4.
5.
Frecklington Lee (pen)
5 - 3
