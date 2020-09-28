Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Liverpool
2 : 1
Arsenal
2nd Half
- 67:27
3'
Sadio Mane
0 - 1
Alexandre Lacazette
25'
28'
Sadio Mane
1 - 1
34'
Andrew Robertson
2 - 1
49'
Trent Alexander-arnold
Hector Bellerin
68'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
4
7
Fouls
4
8
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
4
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
0
7
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
22
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
