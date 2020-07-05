Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
18:30
England:
Premier League
Liverpool
1 : 0
Aston Villa
2nd Half
- 75:38
21'
Andrew Robertson
John Mcginn
36'
71'
Sadio Mane
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
4
20
Cross Attacks
16
16
Fouls
6
11
Free Kicks
17
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
5
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
2
15
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
8
1
Yellow Cards
1
