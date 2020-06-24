Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Liverpool
3 : 0
Crystal Palace
2nd Half
- 66:27
23'
Trent Alexander-arnold
1 - 0
44'
Mohamed Salah
2 - 0
55'
Fabinho
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
0
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
4
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
14
0
Offsides
1
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
11
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
3
14
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
