05/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Liverpool
2 : 1
Genk
Finished
14'
Georginio Wijnaldum
1 - 0
Jhon Lucumi
22'
1 - 1
Mbwana Samata
40'
53'
Alex Oxlade-chamberlain
2 - 1
Casper De Norre
83'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
9
Blocked Shots
0
9
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
4
33
Cross Attacks
18
10
Fouls
4
9
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
8
3
Offsides
5
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
6
9
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
25
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
