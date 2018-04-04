|04/04/18
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Quarter Finals
|Liverpool
|2 : 0
|Manchester City
|1st Half - 20:59
|First leg.
Venue: Anfield.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 54,074.
Referee : Felix Brych (GER).
Assistant referees : Mark Borsch (GER) & Stefan Lupp (GER).
Fourth official : Markus Hacker (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Teams have never met in UEFA competition. Man City have lost 5 of last 8 v Liverpool. Klopp: We need to create our own history. Aguero misses 1st leg through injury.