02/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group E
Liverpool
3 : 1
Red Bull Salzburg
1st Half
- 42:01
9'
Sadio Mane
1 - 0
25'
Andrew Robertson
2 - 0
36'
Mohamed Salah
3 - 0
3 - 1
Hee-chan Hwang
39'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
7
2
Fouls
3
6
Free Kicks
3
3
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
3
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
