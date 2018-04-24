|24/04/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Semi Finals
|Liverpool
|5 : 0
|Roma
|2nd Half - 77:24
|First leg.
Venue: Anfield.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 54,074.
Referee : Felix Brych (GER).
Assistant referees : Mark Borsch (GER) & Stefan Lupp (GER).
Fourth official : Markus Hacker (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : Klopp: These are very special moments. Di Francesco: Anfield is incredible. Salah left Roma for Liverpool last summer. Liverpool beat Roma on pens in 1984 European Cup final. Liverpool aiming 6th European Cup.