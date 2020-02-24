Livescore Match Center
24/02/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Liverpool
2 : 2
West Ham
2nd Half
- 71:58
9'
Georginio Wijnaldum
1 - 0
1 - 1
Issa Diop
12'
Declan Rice
51'
1 - 2
Pablo Fornals
55'
66'
68'
2 - 2
Match Statistics
2
Assists
2
5
Blocked Shots
1
12
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
1
33
Cross Attacks
16
3
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
14
0
Offsides
2
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
10
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
